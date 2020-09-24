No cases after two weeks of school

It's been two weeks since the school bell rang in the Okanagan.

School District 23 Superintendent Kevin Kaardal says - so far - so good.

"I am not a big believer in letter grades at the moment. I will say we are high marks. I think our staff, students and parents have done a tremendous job of keeping everyone as safe as possible and reducing the risk of infection in our schools."

Kaardal points out that in the first-two weeks of school, there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 among staff or students.

By contrast, COVID-19 has been confirmed at three secondary schools in the Lower Mainland.