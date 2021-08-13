No change in evacuation alerts or order for the White Rock Lake Wildfire

Press release:

August 13 9:20 a.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre advises there is currently no change in Evacuation Orders and Alerts for the White Rock Lake wildfire. With this weekend’s forecast calling for hot and dry conditions, residents are reminded to remain alert and subscribed to cordermergency.ca for updates. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at cordemergency.ca/map.

“Working alongside other agencies, fire fighters continue their hard work, patrolling for hotspots and combustibles to mitigate potential fire growth,” says Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief. “There are no confirmed reports of structure damage in the area overnight.”

Volunteers continue to staff the Emergency Support Services reception centre, 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna from 10 – 6 p.m.

Residents that are on Evacuation Alert must be prepared to leave their home on short notice. Information and links to help with emergency preparations is available at cordemergency.ca/beprepared.

For the latest information on Westside Road access and closures please visit drivebc.ca.