No change in MPs for local ridings

Update: September 21, ​4:46 a.m.

Incumbant MP's from the North Okanagan to South Okanagan have all been re-elected.

That's Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative Tracy Gray; Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative Dan Albas; South Okanagan-West Kootenay New Democrat Richard Cannings: and North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative Mel Arnold.

Original: September 20, 9:32 p.m.

Three of four local ridings have been declared.

Conservative candidates Tracy Gray for Kelowna-Lake Country, Mel Arnold for North Okanagan-Shuswap, and Dan Albas for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola have all been re-elected in their respective riding.

NDP Candidate Richard Cannings has been re-elected in his riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay with more than half the polls closed.

A Liberal Minority government has been declared. The party has been declared elected or leading in 158 of the 338 ridings across Canada.