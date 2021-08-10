No changes in orders or alerts for the White Rock lake wildfire

Press release:

Visit www.cordemergency.ca/map for a detailed map.

The EOC and BC Wildfire daily, assess whether adjustments can be made based on fire behavior and potential weather changes that might affect the wildfire. With forecast hot temperatures later this week, it is possible that the fire behavior will also increase resulting in a rise in potential threat. The safety of first responders and residents remains the top priority and should any change in Orders and Alerts be approved, this information will be available at www.cordemergency.ca, sent to e-subscribers and disseminated via Emergency program social media and traditional media channels. When it is safe for residents to return, adjustments will be made to current Orders and Alerts. For information from the BC Wildfire Service on the White Rock Lake wildfire visit http://bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca/hprScripts/WildfireNews/OneFire.asp?ID=855

Emergency Support Services volunteers are continuing to assist evacuees from the Central Okanagan and across the province, displaced by wildfires. The reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna is open from 12 – 8 p.m. today.

The 55,649-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire remains out of control. Structural firefighters and equipment from the Central Okanagan, supported by those from BC Wildfire and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to patrol areas within the North Westside Fire Service Area.

North Westside Fire Chief Alex van Bruksvoort says “we have not lost any homes within the North Westside Fire Protection area. Its’ been another good day on the fire line. We have had a BC Wildfire Unit Crew and heavy equipment here for the past couple of days, along with trucks from all over BC. This short weather window has allowed time for some great work to be done on protecting homes in the North Westside Fire Protection area. Local crews will continue to FireSmart homes and patrol for hot spots, through the day and night. A big thank you for all the help as we get ready for the expected weather change this weekend.”

Residents in communities along Westside Road that are on Alert, must be prepared to leave their home on short notice. Information and links to help with emergency preparations is available at www.cordemergency.ca/beprepared.

For the latest information on Westside Road access and closures please visit www.drivebc.ca.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg for official situation updates and preparedness information

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.