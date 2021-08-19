No changes to evacuation alert areas in Township of Spallumcheen
Update August 19 4:28 p.m.
There is no change to the Evacuation Alert Areas for the Township of Spallumcheen as of 16:30 hrs, August 19, 2021.
EVACUATION ALERT AREA
• Round lake Rd
• Grandview Flats Rd (south side)
• Grandview Flats Rd North
• Grandview Flats Rd South
• Page Rd
• Miller Rd
• Evans Rd
• Corkscrew Rd
• St Anne’s Rd
• Pine Ridge Rd
• Pine Ridge Pl
• L&A Cross Rd
• Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)
• Larkin Cross Rd
• Clinton Rd
• Larkin Pl
• Otter Lake Cross Rd (the west side, south of 705)
• 1239 Thomas Hays Rd
• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97
• Golfview Place
• Northwind Drive
• Mendenhall Rd
• Overlook Pl
• Stepping Stones Rd
• Stepping Stones Cres
• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd
Map of evacuation alert area can be found here