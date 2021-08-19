No changes to evacuation alert areas in Township of Spallumcheen

Update August 19 4:28 p.m.

There is no change to the Evacuation Alert Areas for the Township of Spallumcheen as of 16:30 hrs, August 19, 2021.

EVACUATION ALERT AREA

• Round lake Rd

• Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

• Grandview Flats Rd North

• Grandview Flats Rd South

• Page Rd

• Miller Rd

• Evans Rd

• Corkscrew Rd

• St Anne’s Rd

• Pine Ridge Rd

• Pine Ridge Pl

• L&A Cross Rd

• Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

• Larkin Cross Rd

• Clinton Rd

• Larkin Pl

• Otter Lake Cross Rd (the west side, south of 705)

• 1239 Thomas Hays Rd

• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97

• Golfview Place

• Northwind Drive

• Mendenhall Rd

• Overlook Pl

• Stepping Stones Rd

• Stepping Stones Cres

• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd

Map of evacuation alert area can be found here