No criminal charges in Vernon man's death
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has concluded an investigation into the sudden death of a man found badly burned in downtown Vernon.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of December 22nd.
The victim, a 53-year old Vernon man, was found to have sustained significant burns to a large portion of his body. The man was transported from the scene to hospital, where, sadly, he later died.
Evidence gathered to date has led police to determine that criminality was not involved in his death.
-
-
State of emergency extendedOngoing highway repairs and the potential for further flooding this week reason behind extension.
-
Hospitalizations increaseHit eight-month high of 469.
-
"We may be entering soon a place of decline"Three unvaccinated people in their 20's are in ICU.
-
Crime Stoppers celebrates 35 yearsSince 1987, over 88 million dollars in illegal drugs have been recovered.
-
Basran: "Our most vulnerable are falling through the cracks"Mayors call for more housing.
-
US travelers warned: Avoid travel to CanadaCDC advising against travel to northern neighbour.
-
Clear out that catch basinClear them of snow and ice so water can easily drain.
-
Online fundraiser for West Kelowna gymCash coming in to pay fine for gym defying health orders.