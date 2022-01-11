No criminal charges in Vernon man's death

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has concluded an investigation into the sudden death of a man found badly burned in downtown Vernon.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of December 22nd.

The victim, a 53-year old Vernon man, was found to have sustained significant burns to a large portion of his body. The man was transported from the scene to hospital, where, sadly, he later died.

Evidence gathered to date has led police to determine that criminality was not involved in his death.