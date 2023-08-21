NO DRONES around wildfires: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP are still receiving reports of unauthorized drones in the active fire and evacuated areas, including one that was spotted by a civilian yesterday evening in the Clifton and Rio area. On Saturday, August 19, 2023, during a press conference, Kelowna RCMP Superintendent Kara Triance reminded the public it was illegal and interfering to fly unauthorized drones around an emergency operation, specifically the wildfire and evacuated areas. These drone flights can ground crucial aircraft that are battling the wild fires and are causing more harm than good.

“We can not make this more clear to someone who’s flying their drone right now. What you are doing is illegal, it’s irresponsible and it’s impeding fire fighting efforts. Anyone who’s caught flying their drone unlawfully will be charged and their aircraft will be seized” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit.

Kelowna RCMP are reminding residents in evacuated areas that require their medication, pharmacies are able to preemptively refill their prescriptions. Residents are discouraged from asking police and other security personnel at checkpoints to re-enter the evacuated area to accommodate this request.

Police have also received several calls of suspicious activity observed by residents via their security and camera systems. This is important and crucial information for officers who are patrolling the evacuated and surrounding areas. Officers have the ability to disseminate these images internally and watch for reported vehicles and persons. Police are asking the public to keep monitoring their cameras and report all suspicious activity so that we may investigate.

Should you wish to report any drone activity anonymously, you may contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.