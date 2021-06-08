The MP for the Central Okanagan - Similkameen - Nicola is saddened by Sunday's attack.

Dan Albas spoke to AM 1150 News, saying he grieves with the Muslim community.

"The very thought that you can't go for a walk with your family without facing potential death, it is something we would never contemplate in Canada. So this is extremely serious and I give my condolences to the family involved and the obviously to the Muslim community across the country".

Albas says no matter your race, religion or sexual orientation, Canadians need to feel safe.

"No family should feel afraid to walk in their community. It shouldn't matter who you pray to, it shouldn't matter what sex or who you love. It should simply be a question of public safety", Albas added.