No local state of emergency here....yet!

The City of Kelowna isn't following the lead of Kamloops in declaring a state of emergency over COVID-19.

"We are certainly at a heightened state of alert. We are prepared to use our powers to declare a local state of emergency if we have too".

Risk manager Lance Kayfish says the last time Kelowna declared a state of emergency was in May, 2018 during the spring flooding.

"At this time we don't see the need to use the powers to come available to us to declaring a local state of emergency," Kayfish added.