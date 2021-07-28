iHeartRadio

No mail today

Due to poor air quality in the Okanagan Valley, Canada Post has suspended delivery for the day.

The regions impacted are Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver.

Canada Post will assess the situation and delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.

12
