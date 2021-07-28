No mail today
Due to poor air quality in the Okanagan Valley, Canada Post has suspended delivery for the day.
The regions impacted are Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver.
Canada Post will assess the situation and delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.
-
Masks once again mandatory in Central OkanaganCOVID-19 outbreak declared in region.
-
Traveling this weekend? Be carefulOn average during the BC Day long weekend, 97 people are injured in 380 crashes in the Southern Interior every year.
-
Roundabout added to WK intersection2.8 million being spent on Shannon Lake area improvements.
-
Kelowna hosting BC GamesThe 2026 games will attract over 37 hundred athletes.
-
United Way Responds to State of Emergency with Urgent Call to Support the United for B.C. Wildfire RFund supports people and agencies impacted by wildfires in the summer of 2021
-
-
-
-
Surviving the heatHeat wave expected to last until Saturday.