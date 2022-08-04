No major fires reported in Shuswap after recent storms

The Shuswap Emergency Program is receiving regular updates from BC Wildfire Service regarding fires stemming from recent lightning activity in the Shuswap. All fires in this area are small and located in remote areas where no structures are being threatened.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is not activated to deal with any fire situation at this time.

Several fires in the area have now been removed from the BC Wildfire Dashboard, with six fires remaining as of Wednesday, August 3.

Of those, only one fire near the North Humamilt Forest Service Road is classified as out of control, but it remains under one hectare in size.

The remaining five fires are classed as “being held” or are new fire reports. Three of these fires are north of Seymour Arm, another east of Malakwa at Tumble Creek and the final one is at Vegetation Creek in a remote area of the North Shuswap.

If residents are noticing the smell of smoke or haze, smoke is spreading into the Shuswap from larger fires in the south and west. If you see plumes of smoke or have a concern about a possible new fire, call *5555 on mobile or 1-800-663-5555. You can also report a fire on the new BC Wildfire app.

Six CSRD firefighters have stepped up to help with firefighting efforts at the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton. The two teams are supporting BC Wildfire’s efforts with structure protection and fire suppression.