No Mask-Related Fines Yet for Kelowna Residents

No fines to date.

Kelowna RCMP Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy says most people are following provincial orders to mask up.

"What we're still trying to do is encourage education and cooperation as opposed to punishments. That being said, these new orders have fines in place if you are not observing and following them as directed."

Noseworthy noted an incident at a store in Rutland where a woman refused to put on a mask.

"We did have one earlier this week of a lady who had been arrested for causing a disturbance and obstruction, but that was a result of the investigation. I don't believe there were any actual fines under the new health orders that were laid on her."

Noseworthy says, like always, officers are out in the community to watch for violators, but they don't have a dedicated COVID task force.