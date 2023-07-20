No more ‘bad’ buoys

Okanagan Lake is an invaluable natural asset and maintaining it is a shared community priority. Beginning Monday, July 24, crews will begin targeted removal of non-compliant buoys along the lakefront.

“These activities are part of a City of Kelowna initiative to ensure safe waterways, enhance the natural beauty of our waterfront and maintain a shoreline free from clutter and hazards,” said Julia Buck, Manager, Property Management. “This year in particular, several boats have broken free from non-compliant buoys and damaged shoreline structures.”

The initiative includes the removal of moorage buoys that do not comply with the federal Private Buoy Regulation. Currently, more than 100 buoys in the water are estimated to be non-compliant.

“We appreciate residents’ cooperation and support in our ongoing efforts to maintain the Kelowna waterfront. By working together, we can preserve the beauty and integrity of the lake for all to enjoy,” said Buck.

Removal is being completed by Burton Marine Pile Driving. This work will include portions of the lake along Abbott Street to the south of the bridge and adjacent to Paul’s Tomb to the north and is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Contact the Property Management office at PropertyManagement@kelowna.ca or 250-469-8610 or for more information about the Private Buoy Regulation or the upcoming buoy removal initiative.