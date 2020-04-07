No More Traffic Jams

Without a doubt, less vehicles are on local roads.



With more people staying at home the city's active transportation coordinator says traffic is way down.



Matt Worona has an example of what been happening along Highway 97 from the airport to downtown, "We saw 20 seconds as the most amount of delay in that time, 20 seconds on a 20 minute trip. There's very little congestion. It's totally different than our normal scenario."



Worona says they've seen a 70% drop in motorists on the road due to the COVID-19.