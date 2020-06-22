No need to worry about COVID-19 app privacy concerns says tech expert

No need to worry about the government's COVID-19 contact tracing app tracking your every move.

That from CTV Tech Analyst Carmi Levi.

"I don't think we need to all that worried," says Levi. "If you look at the apps we already have on our phones, they're already soaking up tons more data and accessing pretty much every feature on our phone than this proposed contact tracing app would."

And he points out the contact tracing app is much different from most of the apps we download.

"It's not accessing location data," Levi says. "It's not accessing our contacts. It's not asking to connect to the camera or the microphone, which all of the apps we have on our phone already do. Yes, we should always be concerned about privacy, but this app (contact tracing) is trying to save my life and it's asking for way less. I think we should cut it some slack."

The app alerts you if you've come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

It will be available in July.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he hopes as many Canadians as possible will download it.