No new COVID-19 deaths in BC since Friday, but 26 more people infected

No one in British Columbia has died from COVID-19 since the last update from public health officials on Friday, but another 26 people have caught the virus.

The latest briefing from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the total number of people infected in the province since the start of the pandemic to 2,904. The death toll remains at 174.

There have been no new outbreaks at health care facilities, but Henry noted officials are responding to an "exposure event" at Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge in downtown Vancouver that has resulted in three people getting sick so far.

"Public health teams are actively contact-tracing and several close contacts are in isolation," Henry said.

But officials have not been able to track down everyone who visited Brandi's during the potential exposure period, resulting in a public notification over the weekend. Anyone who visited the strip club between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on June 21, 22, 23 or 24 is urged to self-monitor and call for a test if they begin to show symptoms. Henry noted that B.C.'s success in keeping its caseload low depends on people continuing to follow public health guidelines, including physical distancing.

"One slip is all we need to cause a significant rebound and we have seen that happen in jurisdictions around us, and that is something we have all been working to avoid," she said.

"These foundational rules allow us to increase our time with others, to restart many businesses, and most importantly, to stay safe while doing that. We have flattened our curve here in B.C. and to be successful and weather this storm, everyone needs to continue to do their part whether at home, at work or travelling."

The latest cases identified in B.C. are spread across three 24-hour periods. Officials said there were 10 cases confirmed from Friday to Saturday, 14 from Saturday to Sunday and just two from Sunday to Monday. Another 32 people have also recovered from COVID-19 since the last update, leaving 153 active cases across B.C. Of those, 15 cases are serious enough to require hospitalization and there are five people in intensive care or critical care units.

--with files from CTV News Vancouver--