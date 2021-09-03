No orders or alerts are in effect - Mount Law wildfire

Press release: September 3, 12:27 p.m.

All Evacuation Alerts have been lifted for the Mount Law wildfire. No orders or alerts are in effect related to the Mount Law wildfire which is now classified as held.

Smoke may continue to be visible from active fire within the existing perimeter as the temperatures increase. These areas of activity within the perimeter are a normal occurrence as fuels continue to be consumed at the interior of the fire.

Fire suppression activities will continue as the crews work inwards from the fire perimeter of the Mount Law Fire.

Residents are reminded to be cautious of potential hazards in the area due to wildfire and fire suppression activity. Watch for wildlife, hazard trees and debris on the roads. Information on returning safely to fire impacted areas can be found at www.cordemergency.ca/resources.

Although the Alert has been lifted, the area is still an active fire zone and residents are asked to vigilant. Contact 9-1-1 if you see spot fires threatening homes or other areas showing rapid growth.

The BC Wildfire Service implemented an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Mount Law wildfire on August 21, 2021. The order remains in place until October 15, 2021. To view the geographic boundaries of the order, visit Area Restriction for Mount Law Wildfire (gov.bc.ca)

To report an unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, conditions and prohibitions, call 1 888 3-FOREST (1 888 336-7378) or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

Stay informed during fire season. Visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, follow Central Okanagan Emergency Operations social media channels at facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg.