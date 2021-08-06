No public access to Killiney Beach Community Park

Press release:

Members of the public are requested to stay out of the RDCO’s Killiney Beach Community Park.

The closure of the 5.6-hectare waterfront park located at the end of Hodges Road is needed so that North Westside Fire Rescue has unrestricted access in order to fill water tenders and fire trucks in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

RDCO Parks Services and the fire department thank all residents for their cooperation.

