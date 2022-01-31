iHeartRadio

No seatbelt worn in motorists death

Not wearing a seatbelt may have cost an individual his life in the North Okanagan.

On Friday, the Salmon Arm RCMP attended a single vehicle accident after a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

The sole occupant, a 58 year old man from the area died in the crash.

The vehicle has lost control in a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.
 

