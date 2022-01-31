No seatbelt worn in motorists death
Not wearing a seatbelt may have cost an individual his life in the North Okanagan.
On Friday, the Salmon Arm RCMP attended a single vehicle accident after a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
The sole occupant, a 58 year old man from the area died in the crash.
The vehicle has lost control in a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.
Horse fences deliberately cutPenticton Indian Band First Nation RCMP are investigating.
Timing for bursary $ couldn't be better“This bursary is going to help us even more than I had anticipated."
19 deaths from COVID across BC over weekendEight deaths in Interior Health.
Kelowna Lotto 6/49 Winner in Complete Disbelief“I Think my Eyeballs are Upside Down!”