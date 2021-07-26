No word yet on structure loss
Still no word on if homes were lost in the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos.
Social media posts suggest that was the case.
Incident Commander Jane Park spoke to the media about efforts to fight the blaze.
"We are happy to have the 101 personnel from Mexico. We hope to have them on the line as soon as possible."
Park says hot, dry and windy conditions continue to pose challenges in the area.
"These temperatures are really difficult to work in. We haven't really seen the lessening of fire activity in the evening", Park added.
IH has highest total of new cases over weekend267 more people tested positive in B.C.
Several staff test positiveLocal restaurant and bar closes doors over COVID exposure.
Okanagan businesses 'pause' over new COVID casesThe Kelowna Yacht Club and Sparkling Hills Resort among those impacted.
Australian personnel to boost B.C. firefighting resourceThe Australian contingent will include one nine-person incident management team and various specialized operational leadership roles, such as task force leaders, divisional supervisors and technical specialists.
Evacuation Order rescinded for 28 parcels, now on Evacuation AlertThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) advises that the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire Evacuation Order for 28 parcels (23 with civic addresses) issued on July 24, 2021 at 11:00 am has been Rescinded
RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigate fatal collisionOn July 25th, 2021, shortly before 3:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services were called to the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road for a single vehicle collision.