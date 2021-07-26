No word yet on structure loss

Still no word on if homes were lost in the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos.

Social media posts suggest that was the case.

Incident Commander Jane Park spoke to the media about efforts to fight the blaze.

"We are happy to have the 101 personnel from Mexico. We hope to have them on the line as soon as possible."

Park says hot, dry and windy conditions continue to pose challenges in the area.

"These temperatures are really difficult to work in. We haven't really seen the lessening of fire activity in the evening", Park added.

