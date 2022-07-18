As of Sunday (June 17) evening, the Wildfire burning less than 2 km away from the Village of Lytton has exceeded 1,700 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Some of the people forced to leave their homes because of the wildfire were able to return over the weekend, but only for a brief visit. Acting chief of the Lytton First Nation says almost 100 people from his community were told to evacuate and about a third of those were allowed back to salvage food and other things left behind when the fire broke out Thursday. However, John Haugen says six homes were destroyed and electricity in the region isn't expected to be restored for at least 10 days.

The Wildfire Service says the wildfire remains classified as ``out of control.'' Officials say the cause of the blaze is still unknown but icontinues to be investigated.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire’s western flank is advancing toward the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park.

BC Wildfire Service ground and aerial crews have been working hard to contain the southern, eastern and northern flanks of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, to protect structures within the fire’s vicinity. The western flank of the fire has been growing upslope in steep, inoperable and difficult to access terrain. Responder safety is the number one priority, and this area poses significant safety challenges, thus crews are unable to action the western flank at this time.

Fire suppression tactics that involve the use of heavy equipment and fire retardant from aircraft cannot be utilized. Given the remote, difficult access and priority of fire fighter safety portions of this fire will be put under Modified Response. Fire suppression efforts will be limited to the valley bottom to protect park infrastructure, cultural values and the Stein Valley hiking trail where it is possible to do so.