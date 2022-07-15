Nohomin Creek Wildfire Update

The Nohomin Creek Wildfire burning out of control near Lytton is now reported at 800 hectares and growing.

Three 21-person unit crews and three initial attack crews are on site. Their response is being supported by 6 helicopters. Three airtankers and a bird dog are en route.

Other operational and support personnel are on site, making the total number of personnel 80.

Heavy smoke and the terrain are both hampering the fire fighting effort.

Both the Lytton First Nation and the Thompson Nicola Regional District have evacuation alerts and orders in place.

Jackie Tegart is the MLA for the Fraser Nicola riding.

"It is devastating to everyone in the region especially considering what the village of Lytton went through last year. So, asking people to keep that area in their thoughts and prayers."