Nohomin Creek Wildfire Update - July 22

An updated ariel track was taken yesterday afternoon, the fire is now an estimated at 2,223 hectares. This growth was primarily in the western flank in high elevation areas. Terrain remains one of the greatest challenges in accessing and actioning the wildfire in these higher elevations.



The anticipated warming and drying trend, in combination with the extremely steep terrain, has influenced fire behaviour. As expected, yesterday afternoon fire activity significantly increased on the northern portion of the western flank, located north of the Stein River. Planned ignitions may be utilized as early as today to remove fuel between the fire and preidentified natural control lines.



The warming and drying trend is expected to persist throughout the weekend and into next week. With less cloud cover, sunny weather and temperatures warming up more quickly throughout the day, relative humidity's will be lower than over the weekend and fuels will continue to dry out. This is expected to contribute to increased fire behaviour and fire activity, creating potentially volatile conditions during peak burning times.



The containment lines the crews have been building on the south, east and north flanks continue to hold up well against gusting afternoon winds.



Today, crews in the south flank will continue to establish containment lines south from the Stryen Creek that they began yesterday. One crew is working from the north end by Stryen Creek, and another crew is working from the south end by the Nohomin Creek ridge line. Helicopters will continue bucketing to support ground crews.



1,500 ft of sprinklers and hoselay has been installed along the Stein Valley walking path. The sprinkler system was activated yesterday for the day to add moisture into the valley bottom ahead of the anticipated hot and dry afternoon conditions. The sprinkler system was tested again this morning. Initial attack crews completed mop up on the 1.3-hectare spot fire found on the morning of July 17th near the start of the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park walking trail. By the end of the day yesterday no heat was found on the spot fire and it has been demobbed. The work along the Stein Valley walking path is complete for the time being.



A coordinated approach in the response and protection of the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park will continue to be a priority for Lytton First Nation, BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service.



A representative from Lytton First Nation that specializes in archeological site and cultural values is working with structure protection specialists and BCWS crews to identify cultural values and provide guidance and recommendations on the best options for protection of those values. Yesterday, they worked with crews as they mopped up between the North Spencer Road and the Fraser River.



Today, Lytton First Nation crews will continue their work around the structures in the neighborhoods on both the north and south sides of the Stein Valley. They continue to extinguish pockets of heat and smokes found during their mop up and patrol efforts.



On the north flank, the crew that has been working along the steep mountain ridge continues pushing further up slope with their containment line construction, advancing on the progress made yesterday. Hoselay installation was completed along the contingency line that was completed on July 19th ahead of the north flank of the fire.



While the south, east and north flanks of the fire are currently exhibiting minimal fire activity, the western flank, on the north side of the Stein Valley remains active. However, much of the terrain in this area is steep and inoperable.



Helicopters provided bucketing support throughout the day yesterday and saw good success on both the north and south flanks, allowing crews to safely continue directly attacking the wildfire.



Rappel crews are establishing helipads to facilitate access for crews and equipment.



Structure protection assessment and triaging remains ongoing. This continues to be proactive work in the event of an increase in fire activity and growth in the direction of structures as a result of the warming and drying trend.

