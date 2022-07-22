Nomination Packages Now Available for Kelowna Civic Election

The fall 2022 General Local Election nomination packages for Kelowna City Council and School District No. 23 Board of Education are now available through the City of Kelowna’s Office of the City Clerk. Kelowna residents will vote to elect a mayor, eight councillors and four school board trustees on October 15.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to visit kelowna.ca/election to access a comprehensive candidate information package which details eligibility guidelines, the nomination process and information about being an elected official. Packages can also be picked up in person at the Office of the City Clerk, 2nd floor, Kelowna City Hall, located at 1435 Water Street.

“Serving your community can be a very impactful experience,” said Laura Bentley, Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer. “It’s important for potential candidates to understand what to expect before, during and after an election, and to familiarize themselves with the election process and requirements, as part of their decision-making process.”

To be eligible to run for local government office, candidates must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years of age on election day, have lived in British Columbia for at least six months before the nomination date and not be disqualified from being nominated, elected or holding office.

Nomination papers must be completed and submitted to the Office of the City Clerk between 9 a.m. on Aug. 30 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

An information session for Kelowna City Council candidates will be held Wednesday, August 17 in Council Chambers at Kelowna City Hall, located at 1435 Water Street. Attendees can choose the 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. session, both of which will also be offered via Microsoft Teams. Meeting links will be posted on the election site closer to the date. The sessions will provide an opportunity to learn about being on council, ask Office of the City Clerk staff questions about the election process, and review available resources.

Candidates and voters can contact the Office of the City Clerk with questions about the upcoming election at 250-469-8645, cityclerk@kelowna.ca or in person at City Hall. They can also subscribe to the election email newsletter on the Contact Us page on kelowna.ca to receive timely election news and updates.