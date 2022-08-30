Nomination Period Now Open in Kelowna for Civic Election

Documents must be filed in person with the Office of the City Clerk, located on the second floor of Kelowna City Hall (1435 Water Street), before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. A nomination deposit of $100 is required at the time of filing. Once nomination documents are accepted, they become public information.

In advance of the deadline, the Office of the City Clerk recommends candidates make an appointment to review the documentation and make sure nothing is missing. Appointments can be made by emailing cityclerk@kelowna.ca or calling 250-469-8645.

A candidate for Kelowna City Council requires 10 nominators. School District No.23 Board of Education School Trustee candidates require two nominators. Nominators must be eligible voters who either live in, or own a property in, Kelowna.

Candidates must have lived in British Columbia for at least six months before filing for nomination, be a Canadian citizen and 18 years or older on General Voting Day.

Individuals who have successfully filed nomination papers will be declared candidates following the close of the nomination period at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The Kelowna General Local Election takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15. Eligible voters will elect a mayor and eight councillors for Kelowna City Council, and four school trustees for the School District No.23 Board of Education.

To sign up for e-updates and to stay informed on the upcoming Kelowna election, including voter, candidate and general election information, visit kelowna.ca/election. Join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #kelownavotes.