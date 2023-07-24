Nominations open for 2023 Chamber Business Excellence Awards

VERNON – The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the 39th Annual Business Excellence Awards presented by Kal Tire.

“The 2023 Business Excellence Awards are an opportunity for Greater Vernon residents to acknowledge those businesses and non-profit organizations that drive employment, create vitality and demonstrate a passion by investing in this place we call home,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

“We all have a favourite business or non-profit, and the awards are about recognizing those achievements, first-hand experiences, and relationships. We would encourage businesses, non-profits, employees and residents to consider the criteria in each of the categories and to submit nominations by Aug. 26.”

The success of the Business Excellence Awards is dependent on widespread community participation so help them get the acknowledgement that they deserve by nominating today.

The online nomination form and descriptions of the categories can be found at https://vernoncc.awardify.io/

The individual categories are:

Large Business of the Year sponsored by Kal Tire

Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures

New Business of the Year sponsored by Tolko Industries

Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP

Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon

Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery

Diversity Excellence Award sponsored by MNP

Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan

Retail Business of the Year sponsored by the Downtown Vernon Association

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Group Insurance Plan

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Kelowna International Airport

Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Vernon

Professional Business of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust

Trades Business of the Year sponsored by Scotiabank

A business only needs one nomination to qualify per category and past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.

All nominees will be given a nominee questionnaire package. This package will need to be completed to accept the nomination and will be scored by a panel of local business leaders to determine winners.

Beyond the 15 categories, there is the People’s Choice Award for a business and a non-profit sponsored by Total Restoration Services. People Choice is chosen by a public vote of all nominees from the 15 categories and voting for People’s Choice begins Sept. 22.

All nominees will be celebrated, and the winners will be announced Oct. 26, 2023, at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets will go on sale soon at Ticketseller.ca.