Nominations open for City of Kelowna Civic and Community Awards

Do you know someone who makes life in our city even better? Someone whose hard work and dedication deserves recognition? Nominate them for the 48th Annual Civic & Community Awards. Nominations are now open at kelowna.ca/civicawards. We are seeking nominations that recognize outstanding Kelowna residents, volunteers, athletes, artists, non-profit organizations and businesses who made an incredible contribution to our community in 2022.

“Despite the challenges of the past two years, Kelowna residents have continued to step up and creative positive change in the community, whether through their sporting and artistic achievements, or by dedicating themselves to the well-being of others. We look forward to recognizing these outstanding individuals and groups this coming spring,” says Mariko Siggers, Community and Neighbourhood Services Manager.

Civic Award nomination categories include:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award - Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year

Finalists for the Young Citizen of the Year Award will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd and Payton Leigh Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

Similar to the 47th annual Civic & Community Awards, this year’s award winners will be honoured at an evening gala in April. Nominations are due Friday, Feb. 10. Nomination forms, award criteria, and past recipients can be found at kelowna.ca/civicawards.