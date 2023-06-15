Nominations open for Greater Vernon Chamber Board of Directors

VERNON – The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has put out the call for nominations for the 2023\24 volunteer board of directors.

Individuals with established business, leadership and advocacy experience have between June 15 and June 30, at 4 p.m., to submit their nomination package.

“The role of director is important as the board collectively oversees the strategic vision of the Chamber through a governance model,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“Through our membership of businesses and non-profits, we are seeking individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience who want to guide the Chamber forward. Serving on the board of directors is a great opportunity to contribute to the community.”

Do you know any prospective candidates who demonstrate the following qualities?

· Awareness and understanding of the role of the Chamber and a desire to support it.

· Awareness of the business and economic climate in Greater Vernon, B.C. and Canada.

· Previous board experience serving in an advocacy, leadership or executive position.

· Sound entrepreneurial skills.

· Understanding of financial statements, management reports, and risk management.

· High ethical standards and integrity in professional and personal dealings.

· Ability to work as a team member.

· Past history of community involvement.

Nominees must be a representative of a Chamber member business or non-profit in good standing and must be endorsed by one other Chamber member in good standing.