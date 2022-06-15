Nominations Open for Vernon Chamber of Commerce Board

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has put out the call for nominations for the 2022/23 volunteer board of directors.

Individuals with established business, leadership and advocacy experience have until 4 p.m. June 30 to submit their nomination package.

“Directors come from our membership base of businesses and non-profits and collectively, they

govern the organization and oversee the strategic direction of the Chamber,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“We are looking for individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience and who want to ensure the ongoing success of the leading voice of business in Vernon since 1897. Serving on the board of directors is a great opportunity to be active the community.”

Do you know any prospective candidates who demonstrate the following qualities?

· Awareness and understanding of the role of the Chamber and a desire to support it.

· Awareness of the business and economic climate in Greater Vernon, B.C. and Canada.

· Previous board experience serving in an advocacy, leadership or executive position.

· Sound entrepreneurial skills.

· Understanding of financial statements, management reports, and risk management.

· High ethical standards and integrity in professional and personal dealings.

· Ability to work as a team member.

· Past history of community involvement.

Nominees must be a representative of a Chamber member business or non-profit in good standing and must be endorsed by one other Chamber member in good standing.

To learn more about the Greater Vernon Chamber, go to https://www.vernonchamber.ca

The nomination package can be found at https://www.vernonchamber.ca/board-of-directors/