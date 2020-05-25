Non-Downtown Businesses Want Kelowna Council To Help Them Too

Kelowna council's plan to help downtown restaurants by closing Bernard Ave to pedestrian only traffic has some others around the city asking "what about us?"



Mike Koutsantonis owns Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland and said, "It's a good concept. I mean, summertime, people walking around downtown, it can easily be done down there. And then I kind of thought, well the city's doing stuff for everybody downtown and how about Rutland?"



Koutsantonis noted several restaurants in other parts of the city could certainly expand onto sidewalks.

And as happy as some people are others have their concerns, and that includes Michael Neill with Mosaic Books.



Neill told AM 1150's Early Edition he has an alternate proposal. "I'm all for downtown. I think what's worthwhile and what we should try is to do this but stop it at Pandosy, and because the majority of the restaurants that would benefit from this are from the lake and coming up to that."



Neill points out there are several restuarants on cross streets to Bernard that won't benefit, and talking to other business owners he says his concerns are shared.