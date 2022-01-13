Norm Letnick will not run for Mayor of Kelowna

In November a reporter asked me if I was considering running for Kelowna mayor. I answered I would consider running if I were needed and I would take some time to consult with residents in June after the legislature rose for the summer.



Since November I have met with and heard from several people including past and current local mayors, leaders in our community, and the general public.

Discussions ranged from city priorities, challenges and opportunities, electoral reform, financial management, and the comparison between serving as MLA and as mayor.

I would like to thank everyone who shared their time and thoughts with me. Your contributions helped me to arrive at a decision earlier than I had anticipated. While some encouraged me to run for mayor, others, especially those living in Lake Country, asked that I remain as their MLA.

In our conversations the theme that kept surfacing was our community’s need for entry level housing. In an effort to help lower the barrier to homeownership, a group of us have created a non-profit housing development society that will build homes for approximately 25% under market value. I will have more to say on that initiative in the weeks to come when our first 20-unit townhouse project goes to city council for consideration. As president I am and will be very busy leading this important initiative for our community and residents.

Therefore, I’ve decided that the best way to serve our community is to complete the four-year provincial mandate the voters in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding honoured me with in 2020, with an additional focus of improving the supply of entry level housing.