North End input

What should the City of Kelowna do in the North End, near the former Tolko Mill site?

The public has a chance to provide input. Last fall residents had the opportunity to provide early input into the process during Phase 1.This next phase aims to identify the community’s priorities for the future of the North End.

“In the early planning stages, we really want to hear what residents, workers, business owners and others want to see in the area. What's needed? What are the neighbourhood’s strengths and how do we build on those strengths? How do we manage any weaknesses? Through those conversations, a vision is established,” said James Moore, Long Range Policy Planning Manager.

The final Plan is anticipated for completion in 2023.

Holar Developments is managing redevelopment of the former Tolko Mill Site. The company is conducting a separate, but complementary public engagement process and the Mill Site plan will take overall direction from the North End plan.