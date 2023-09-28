North End Plan engagement back in full swing this fall – get involved

Following postponement of activities due to the wildfire emergency, residents are again invited to provide input on three unique neighbourhood concepts being presented in the North End planning process. A series of public information sessions will be held over the coming weeks and the online survey on Get Involved has been extended to October 15.

“We’re glad to be relaunching engagement and are looking forward to meeting with residents to share information, answer questions, and hear from the community,” said Aaron Thibeault, project lead. “Public engagement has been vital to the process so far and will allow us to understand what people think about these ideas to help shape a single, refined concept for the North End.”

North End Plan Information Sessions

• Wednesday, October 11, 3-6 p.m.

o Okanagan Regional Library, Downtown Kelowna Branch

• Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m-1 p.m.

o Knox Mountain Park

• Sunday, October 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

o Knox Mountain Park

The North End is currently home to a unique mix of residential, industrial, commercial and recreational uses which are subject to change over time. If or when existing homes are renovated or redeveloped, the North End Plan will guide any new growth, including the mix of housing and employment spaces, as well as the transportation options, parks and public space and other amenities needed to support this growth. The three concept plans aim to address these issues and have been informed by earlier public engagement, the City’s Imagine Kelowna community vision and 2040 Official Community Plan, as well as detailed technical analysis.

The North End Plan concepts are intended to give high-level direction for the entire neighbourhood, including the former Tolko Mill Site, a 17-hectare privately-owned waterfront property. However, the specific design of the Mill Site redevelopment is being addressed through a separate planning process being led by the landowner under the Mill Site Area Redevelopment Plan (ARP). On September 25, the team representing the Mill Site ARP presented their site concepts to Council. The Mill Site concepts will also be available for public input – for more details about the Mill Site development planning process and upcoming engagement opportunities, visit kelownamillsite.ca.

“At this stage, all North End and Mill Site concepts are drafts and open to change. Public input will help shape more concrete plans – so we strongly encourage residents to get involved in both processes to voice what they like about what is being presented along with what might be missing or could be improved,” said Thibeault. “For the final concepts to come together, it’s important for both teams to hear from the community.”

The final North End neighbourhood plan will guide the future of this area and ensure the neighbourhood, including the Mill Site, retains or gains desired features and reflects the community’s aspirations for this unique part of town. A refined North End neighbourhood concept and the final plan are expected to be completed in 2024.

Check out the concepts, attend an information session, complete a survey to give feedback, and learn more at Get Involved.

