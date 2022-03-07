North Glenmore crash affects nearby elementary school

North Glenmore Elementary School was locked down briefly this morning due to a nearby traffic incident.

Police are searching for a driver who apparently fled the scene aftering hitting two vehicles at the corner of Glenmore Rd. N and Snowsell St. N.

Students were taken inside upon arrival, on the recommendation of RCMP, but they have since returned to their normal routines.

One man named Kai Merkle was driving to work when he was hit.

"[The suspect] hit my car and then hit the cars behind me. I went out to help and at that point he was tryin to get away and he stole another car, my buddy Tom's car. Tom saw him stealing his car so we went back and we were wrestling with him and he shot at us so I grabbed his gun, shot it in the air but it didn't work because it was jammed. So, I took it, smashed it, took the magazine out and then I went to re-wrestle with him."

"He saw us, took pepper spray and sprayed us in the face, sprayed the other guy and then stole another car."

Merkle says the female driver of the red van was taken away in an ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing and we are waiting for confirmation from police.

The suspect allegedly still at large.