North Glenmore park expanded

Ballou Park in North Glenmore is scheduled for an upgrade and expansion in 2022, but before the design is finalized, the City wants to hear from residents about how they currently use the park and how they’d like to use it in the future.

“Neighbourhood parks offer social and recreational benefits for residents,” said Amy Nyhof, Landscape Design technician. “This park currently has a playground and community garden that will stay but we are looking to residents for input on other proposed improvements.”

Options included in the proposed design are an adventure playground, an entry plaza, perimeter pathway and fencing, a trail connection to Knox Mountain Park, site grading, irrigation, and landscaping.

Residents are invited to head to getinvolved.kelowna.ca to view a proposed design and provide their thoughts and ideas from Wednesday, June 16 until Sunday, July 11. Participants who register can leave questions for the City planners involved in the projects, and receive updates on the project.

Visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects to learn more about this park and the 85 infrastructure projects the City is working on in 2021, including improvements at City Park and Glenmore Recreation Park.