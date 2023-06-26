North Okanagan Communities Encourage People to Apply for the new Inter-municipal Accessibility Advis

The Regional District of North Okanagan is inviting individuals to apply for the new Inter-municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee as part of the Accessible British Columbia Act. To promote collaboration and efficiency, the RDNO, City of Armstrong, District of Coldstream, City of Enderby, Village of Lumby, Township of Spallumcheen and the City of Vernon have opted to form a regional committee.

The Accessible British Columbia Act, which became law on June 17, 2021, requires local governments and public organizations to establish an accessibility committee, develop an accessibility plan, and seek public feedback. The committee will consist of up to seven voting members who meet the Act's criteria.

Applicants who have disabilities, work with organizations supporting persons who have disabilities, or face other barriers to working in or interacting with local governments are encouraged to apply. The committee will reflect the diversity of persons in British Columbia and include Indigenous membership.

The Inter-municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee will help the RDNO and member municipalities identify and address accessibility barriers. Your valuable input will guide us in creating an accessibility plan that considers principles like inclusion, adaptability, diversity, collaboration, self-determination, and universal design.

By joining the committee, you will have the opportunity to share your perspective and assist in building local communities that are accessible and inclusive. As an advisory committee member, your insights will help the Board of Directors and Municipal Councils make decisions about policies, programs, and infrastructure that consider the needs of individuals with disabilities, fostering equality and inclusivity.

If you are passionate about accessibility and inclusion, you're invited you to apply for a position on the Inter-municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee. To learn more and access the application form, please visit www.rdno.ca/accessibility or visit the RDNO in-person at 9848 Aberdeen Road during office hours. The application deadline is July 31, 2023.