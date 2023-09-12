North Okanagan Couple Wins $1-Million From Lotto 6/49

Gregory Thomason’s split-second decision to purchase a Lotto 6/49 ticket while exiting a store netted him and his wife, Patricia, a $1-million prize from the September 6, 2023 draw.

“I saw the ticket booth and thought, ‘Why not?’” recalled Gregory of his decision to purchase the ticket on a whim.

Gregory first learned they won after checking their ticket using a self-scanner at the Sutherlands Bakery & Deli in Enderby. “When I told Patty, she thought it was a joke!”

The Thomasons — who live in Grindrod — are most excited to use some of their winnings to help their family, but also plan to travel.

“We have said, ‘Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and make some goals’ — we want to think about how to use this,” said Gregory. “My nephew lives in England so maybe we’ll go visit him!”

On how it feels to win?

“Surreal!” said Patricia.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Walmart on 9th Avenue SW in Salmon Arm.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $78 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.