North Okanagan man faces murder charges

A man has now been charged in a shooting Monday in the North Okanagan.

Jevon Smith of Spallumcheen faces second degree murder charges.

The RCMP is asking anyone who had contact with Smith in the hours preceding the shooting to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit.

The victim's name has not been released.
 

