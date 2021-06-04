North Okanagan RCMP patrol water

Starting today, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers will be out patrolling lakes throughout the North Okanagan.

The seasonal patrols will focus on ensuring the safe, lawful enjoyment of our waterways, and the RCMP want to remind residents that the first step to having a safe, enjoyable time out on the water is to prepare in advance.



If you are going out on the water, being prepared in advance and having the necessary safety equipment will allow you to better manage any emergencies that should arise, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

We also want to remind boaters that every power-driven boat requires the operator to hold a valid pleasure craft operator’s license. Failing to provide a valid license could result in the operator being directed to shore and ticketed under the Small Vessel Regulations (SVR).

Since alcohol related boating incidents account for approximately 40% of boating-related fatalities on Canadian waterways, police are going to be on the look out for impaired boating.

