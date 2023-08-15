North Okanagan residents and visitors tips for beating the heat and smoke

The City of Vernon is encouraging all residents, businesses and visitors to take careful steps to care for the health of themselves and their loved ones as the North Okanagan experiences another round of hot temperatures and wildfire smoke settled into the region.

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning and Special Air Quality Statement for the Okanagan Valley, including Vernon. Over the next few days, Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs to range between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius with overnight lows expected to be near 18 degrees Celsius. The region is also expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 – 48 hours.

For those who are looking for a place to stay cool and to escape the smoke, a number of public facilities are open for use and publicly accessible drinking water sources are available free of charge throughout the community.

Indoor public facilities

The following locations are available for public access during regular operating hours. Links to their websites to find hours of operation are available below:

Public walking at Kal Tire Place (3445 43rd Avenue): www.gvrec.ca

Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre (3310 37th Avenue): www.gvrec.ca

Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Branch (2800 30th Avenue): www.orl.bc.ca

Drinking water and washrooms

Throughout the City of Vernon there are several locations where you can find public access to drinking water. For information and a map of the locations, please visit www.vernon.ca/drinkingwater.

Dog-friendly parks, beaches and trails

There are also several places where you can stay and play with your dog in the Greater Vernon area, including some of the local beaches. Tourism Vernon has gathered a list of the various parks, beaches and trails where dogs can go to also find some shade or splash in the water. A map of these locations is available at www.tourismvernon.com. Please note the on- and off-leash areas noted on the map.

Heat safety tips

Interior Health and the BCCDC recommend taking specific steps to stay cool and hydrated to prevent heat-related illness, including:

Drink water regularly, before you start to feel thirsty

Seek shade or cool indoor locations, avoid direct mid-day sun

Wear loose protective clothing and a hat, sunscreen and UV-protective eyewear

Plan your outdoor activity before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m., to avoid the most intense sun, and take it slow with plenty of rest breaks

Never leave people or pets alone in a parked car. Temperatures can rise rapidly and become much hotter than the outside temperature

Cover windows during the day and open them in the evening if you can get a breeze through your home

Use air conditioning (if available) to take the edge off the heat, but be careful not to over-cool your space

If you don’t have air conditioning, seek shelter in the coolest room of your home and use a fan

Regularly check on relatives, friends and neighbours to see how they’re doing; particularly older adults, infants and children, those doing a lot of physical activity or working outside, and those with underlying health conditions

If you are planning to spend time outside, remember to check the forecast, be prepared with safety items and plenty of water, and pay very close attention to your activities and the surrounding area.