North Okanagan-Shushwap MP recognized for fight against invasive species

Ottawa, ON- Mel Arnold, Member of Parliament for North Okanagan-Shuswap, was recognized yesterday as a Water Warrior for his ongoing work to raise awareness and advocate for preventative actions in the fight against aquatic invasive species, or AIS, across the country.

“I am honoured to receive this recognition,” stated MP Arnold following the Great Lakes- St Lawrence Day on the Hill event. “AIS continue to pose acute threats to the waters and ecologies across Canada, including British Columbia, and much work remains to be done to prevent the spread of AIS and protect our waters and ecosystems for future generations of Canadians.”

MP Arnold received the Water Warrior award from a group of eight organizations that work to fight AIS and protect waters of Ontario’s Great Lakes, where 191 non-native and invasive aquatic species have taken root, and St. Lawrence.

“Proliferation of AIS in the Great Lakes and St Lawrence should inform the essential work of protecting BC waters,” MP Arnold said. “Considering the permanent damages of AIS inflicted on eastern Canadian waters and communities, an ounce of prevention is truly worth a pound of cure, and I will continue to press the federal government with this urgent message.”

Prior to being elected to the House of Commons in 2015, Arnold was involved in local, provincial and national conservation organizations and worked on volunteer projects protecting water and aquatic habitats and fighting aquatic invasive species.

“In receiving this recognition, I thank organizations across the North Okanagan-Shuswap on the front lines in the fight against AIS,” continued MP Arnold. “The daily work of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, Fraser Basin Council, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and other groups and local governments is essential to protecting our waters and informs my continued advocacy in Ottawa.”

“I will continue to press the federal government for equitable actions and resources to support the protection of British Columbia’s waters and aquatic habitats and support those on the frontlines of raising public awareness and preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.”