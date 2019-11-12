North Okanagan snow warning

Snowfall warning in effect for:

North Okanagan - including Vernon

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.



A Pacific frontal system is giving precipitation to the interior. Heavy snow over the North Okanagan, Shuswap and the South and North Thompson regions will continue this morning. The snow is expected to change to a few rain showers this afternoon as temperatures rise. About 5 cm of snow has already fallen and an additional 5 to 10 cm can be expected with the highest amounts over higher terrain for North Okanagan, South Thompson and Shuswap.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.



