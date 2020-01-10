North Westside Fire Rescue Open House
Members of North Westside Fire Rescue are kicking off the new year by welcoming their neighbours!
They’d like you to join them at an Open House, Tuesday, January 21 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. The doors to Station 101 in Killiney Beach (514 Udell Road) will be wide open for residents to stop by in this family-friendly event!
Meet your firefighters and check out the equipment including the new Bush/Rescue truck. You can even try your hand at some firefighting skills with the hands-on equipment demonstrations. And North Westside dog owners will also be able to purchase a new license or renew their existing tag for 2020 and save $20 off the regular annual rates!
This is a great opportunity to learn more about what your firefighters do and the commitment and training involved. Recruiting information will be available for residents who’d like to join the paid-on-call department.
Anyone interested in becoming a paid-on-call North Westside firefighter should call 250-545-1195 and leave their name, phone number and email address. Potential recruits will be contacted. Applications and recruitment information is also available for downloading and printing on the RDCO website .
Training will be provided for successful applicants during the department’s regular evening or weekend sessions.