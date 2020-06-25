North Westside Hazardous Waste-Computer & Electronics Round Up

Saturday morning July 25 North Westside Road residents (with valid resident ID cards) will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste products.

From 8:00 am to 12 noon residents can safely dispose of hazardous waste materials from around their homes at the North Westside Road Transfer Station.

Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will all be collected.

No propane tanks, chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted. It is important when visiting this facility to ensure you are practicing proper physical distancing from those around you.

The Transfer Station is located along the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road( Turn at the corner or Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road.)