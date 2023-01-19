Not every personalized licence plate request is approved

You won't see BLU BYU, SHIRAZ, and HELL NO on a licence plate in B.C., as these are among the 3,135 personalized licence plate slogans that were rejected by ICBC in 2022.

In total, ICBC received 9,467 slogan requests for personalized licence plates last year, with 67% approved and 33% not making the cut. Slogans are rejected if they don't meet guidelines and criteria or if they're deemed objectionable. For instance, if they're discriminatory, sexually suggestive, abusive or derogatory in any language.

Every personalized licence plate application ICBC receives is thoroughly reviewed by a dedicated team to ensure the plate is acceptable for display on a vehicle in B.C.

Highlighted list of rejected B.C. personalized licence plates in 2022:

1. ZOOOOM

2. U2SLOW

3. BLU BYU

4. SHIRAZ

5. HELL NO

6. ROCKET

7. LAUNCH

8. BLURRR

9. VIRUS

10. LYTMUP

11. M-PIGGY

12. GAS PIG

13. XLR8

14. SUPCHG

15. DEMON

16. VOODOO

17. PIRACY

18. BADASS

19. HONDA

20. SPRITE

The full list of rejected personalized plates in 2022 is available here. (NOTE: Some slogans may be offensive to some.)

“We've seen increased interest in personalized plates in the last few years," said Sandy-Anne Dodig, ICBC's Manager of Insurance Operations Support. “Personalized licence plates can be a fun and creative way to express yourself, and are available for regular passenger vehicles, motorcycles, vans, light trucks and motor homes."

ICBC recommends B.C. drivers interested in a personalized licence plate review the criteria and guidelines before submitting their application.

More information on personalized licence plates and how to apply is available on icbc.com.