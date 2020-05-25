Nourish Families Is Looking for Restaurants and Drivers to Expand

Nourish Families' spokesperson Vicky Wallace said on the Community Connections podcast with EZ Rock Kelowna hosts Andy and TJ they’ve been able to provide approximately 149 meals to Okanagan families in need over the past six weeks.

“We’re bringing the same families meals every week. So, we're getting to know these families and it's really lovely being able to see them every week. We've had one single mom that said, 'You know what give my spot to someone else because I've started working now, it's been amazing.' So, she has bowed out and she’s giving her spot to somebody else.”

Wallace said they are hoping to expand and are looking for host restaurants and willing drivers throughout the Okanagan.