Nourishing Hot Sands Beach

Erosion management will begin Monday, February 10, at City Park to replace sand lost at the north end of the beach with new sand and relocated sand from the south end of the beach.

“Over time, and with the recent extreme high lake levels in 2017 and 2018, the sand at the north end of Hot Sands Beach has been eroding,” said Andrew Gibbs, Senior Project Manager, City of Kelowna.

Work is expected to be complete within two weeks and needs to be done when the water level is low. The beach will be closed and fenced off during the project.

Sand migration is a natural event. At Hot Sands Beach ccurrently, and historically, the wind and waves generally come from the northwest stripping the sand off the point and moving it downstream to the south toward the bridge.