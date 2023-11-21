November 20 Kelowna CIty Council highlights

Annual update – City of Kelowna and UBC research collaboration

Council received a report from the City / UBCO Research Collaboration Joint Steering Committee, providing a progress update regarding various collaborative research initiatives.

RCMP 2024 –2026 Strategic Plan

Council endorsed the Kelowna RCMP 2024–2026 Strategic Plan. The goals and initiatives outlined under each objective were developed through a comprehensive process that included strategic analysis and listening to residents and community partners.

Glenmore Landfill – Wildfire Recovery Works and Funding

Council approved a request from staff to amend the 2023 Financial Plan to include $1.4 million from the Reserve for Sanitary Landfill to repair the damages caused by the 2023 Clifton-McKinley Wildfire, with the expectation that up to 80 per cent of eligible costs be reimbursed upon successful application of Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance.

