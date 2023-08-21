Now is the time to FireSmart your property

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the City of Vernon are urging residents to take action now to FireSmart™ your property, if you haven’t already.

“As we look to our neighbours in the Central Okanagan and see the devastation that is occurring, it serves as an all-too-real reminder of the power and destruction of wildfire,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“Just yesterday, Darren Lee, Fire Chief of Lake Country, asked residents who are not under Evacuation Order to continue applying FireSmart principles to their properties – to look around, do an assessment, and take care of those simple tasks that can make a big difference in protecting their properties from fire.

“There’s a lot of summer left and conditions can change at any time, so we need to do the same here in Vernon, to harden our homes and properties from wildfire.”

Tips to FireSmart your home and property

Create a 1.5m non-combustible zone around the perimeter of your house and deck

Keep decks and balconies clear of leaves and debris

Clean and maintain gutters and roofs

Keep grass and weeds cut to below 10cm and remove flammable vegetation

Prune trees to create a clearance from the ground to the lowest branches

Store combustible fuel sources (propane, oil, gas) on a non-combustible surface

Have a wildfire evacuation plan and make sure everyone in your household knows what to do in an emergency

“The City of Vernon has been looking at its critical infrastructure and buildings, as well as parks and public spaces, to apply the same FireSmart principals we are asking of the community,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart Coordinator. “These efforts make a difference. Together we can help reduce the risk of wildland fire and help make our community more fire resilient.”

Residents can request a free FireSmart home assessment through the City of Vernon’s website at www.vernon.ca/firesmart or by emailing firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca.

There is also a free self-assessment tool available on the British Columbia FireSmart website, www.firesmartbc.ca.