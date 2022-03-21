OC College Women's Basketball Team Needs Your Help

The Okanagan College Coyotes Women's Basketball team is going to the National Championship.

They won the West over the weekend.

The program isn't funded. It depends entirely on sponsors and donations.

The nationals are in Nanaimo, so they'll need roughly 14 thousand dollars for transportation, hotel and food.

Spokesperson Dino Gini says, "They head to nationals on Wednesay morning so it's a five nighter. They have to stay there until Sunday when the finals are and the medal ceremony. It's a big nut! I know the numbers because we know every dollar. It's going to be about a twelve to fourteen thousand dollars trip. Which is fine. This is the way we're built and this is what we have to do."

Gini says all the information and the link to a Go Fund Me page can be found on the Coyotes website.

